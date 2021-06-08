Suspect in custody for Metro bus driver attack identified

MADISON (WKOW) - One of the two suspects charged in connection with a Metro bus driver was identified by police Tuesday.

According to the incident report, 20-year-old Kadhafi Washington is one of the suspects that turned themselves in Monday. The other suspect is a minor and won't be named.

Police say the case will be referred to the district attorney for charges of battery to transit vehicle operator.

Authorities say the investigation is still "open and active."