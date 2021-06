PRIMROSE, Wis. (WKOW) - Authorities say an SUV and agriculture sprayer collided in Primrose, Wisconsin, on Tuesday afternoon.

Dane County 911 says the crash happened at the intersection of Ridge Drive and County Road U at 3:58 p.m. The intersection was closed to traffic as personnel worked on the scene.

Authorities did not have information on any injuries, but MedFlight was at the scene and landed in the intersection.

This is developing story.