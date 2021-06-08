Texas governor says power grid fixed; experts cite problems

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says new power grid reform “fix all the flaws” that caused February’s deadly winter blackout that left more than 4 million people without power and heat. The Republican governor on Tuesday signed into law two sweeping overhauls in response to one of the largest power outages in U.S. history. Energy experts pushed back on Abbott declaring the legislation a cure-all, saying the measures don’t go far enough to ensure that Texas won’t have another catastrophic blackout. Among the changes are mandates that power plants weatherize for extreme weather and new processes to avert communication failures. State officials say they have confirmed at least 151 deaths blamed on the freeze and resulting outages, but the real toll is believed to be higher.