Professor charged with hiding China ties claims innocence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A defense attorney says a University of Tennessee professor charged with hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from the federal government is innocent of the federal charges. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Anming Hu’s defense attorney has argued during his trial that the professor was targeted in an effort to satisfy the U.S. Justice Department’s crackdown against university researchers accused of concealing their ties to Chinese institutions. Hu is an associate professor in the department of mechanical, aerospace and biomedical engineering at UT. He was charged in February 2020 with wire fraud and making false statements.