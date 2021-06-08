UTV driver dies in crash in Green County

MONROE (WKOW) -- Green County Sheriff's Office released Tuesday a male UTV driver died after flipping into a ditch just south of Monroe High School.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on 30th Street near the border of Monroe and Clarno Township.

Deputies found the victim beneath the UTV. He was taken to The Monroe Clinic to be treated.

WI DNR wardens are investigating the crash. Initial findings show the UTV. had been traveling northbound on Jeffery Rd. in Clarno Township, left the roadway while attempting to negotiate a left hand curve onto 30th Street and overturned.

It appears the victim was not wearing a seat belt.