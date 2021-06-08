Virginia voters picking Democratic nominee for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters are set to decide the Democratic nominee in this year’s closely watched race for Virginia governor. Five candidates are competing for the nomination in Tuesday’s primary, with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe seen as the heavy favorite. McAuliffe is seeking a rare return to the governor’s mansion in the only state that prohibits its chief executive from serving consecutive terms. The race has taken on heightened importance as Democrats aim to hold onto power after assuming full control of state government last year. McAuliffe’s opponents include state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy. The winner will face Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer who won the GOP nomination in May.