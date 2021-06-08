Well-known Kentucky prosecutor faces wire fraud charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky prosecutor has been indicted on wire fraud charges. A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday says the charges stem from an alleged scheme that funneled more than $365,000 from a delinquent tax account into personal accounts. The indictment charges Lawrence County Attorney Michael Hogan and his wife, Joy Hogan, with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Michael Hogan also faces nine counts of wire fraud and five counts of federal program theft. His wife worked as a legal secretary in the county attorney’s office. Hogan’s attorney, David Cole Jr., says he’s confident the Hogans did not commit any crimes.