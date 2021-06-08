Wisconsin GOP election bills draw bipartisan opposition

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is planning to vote on bills that would make it more difficult to vote absentee in the state, measures that are drawing bipartisan opposition and are almost certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The bills up on Wednesday are among more than a dozen that Republicans are pushing this year after former President Donald Trump’s narrow defeat in the battleground state. In an unusual twist, the measures up Wednesday are opposed by the Republican chairwoman of the Senate Elections Commission, who sided with Democrats in voting against them in committee.