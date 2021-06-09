American Family Insurance Championship extends stay in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Family Insurance Championship is not going anywhere. American Family Insurance and tournament host Steve Stricker announced they have extended their agreement to play at University Ridge Golf Course through 2027.

“We have a winning formula here, and we are absolutely thrilled to continue it,” said American Family Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jack Salzwedel in a statement. “It starts with a community that has embraced us in every possible way, with incredible support of sponsors, volunteers and fans – along with strong partnerships with PGA TOUR Champions and UW. Together, we have created a premier event that has brought excitement and pride to our region and raised millions for charity.”

“I am blown away my what the championship has already achieved, and at the same time I feel we’re just beginning,” Stricker added. “Back then, we wanted to bring an annual professional golf tournament back to Wisconsin because we believed the fans would appreciate and support it. Now that we have a great foundation, we are committed to its growth and making it even better.”

The three-day tournament is set to tee off on Friday. So far, the tournament has raised $10.2 million for charity.