Andy North joins American Family Championship competition

MADISON (WKOW)- This tournament is special for two-time US Open Champion and Tournament Ambassador Andy North because it's his longtime friend Steve Stricker's event, it means a lot to the community, and raises money for charities in his hometown of Madison. For those reasons, North decided to go for it and join the competitive field.

"I had a great show with Brett and Jack Nicholas and Lee Trevino and all the guys who have come and played, but because we couldn't do that this year, I decided that maybe I can put my act on display and embarrass myself pretty well so that's sort of how it's going so far," North said.

But, it's all about having fun and doing it alongside two players that have meant a lot to him over the years.

"It's really kind of both Steve and Jerry that they have meant an awful lot to me over the years, and I think I have to them," North said. "It's been great friendships and some advice once in a while good or bad, but I think they are excited to see me try and do this again after not playing golf for so long."

North will tee off on Friday at 11:10 AM.