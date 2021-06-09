Banned Pakistani TV host apologizes over speech against army

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A prominent Pakistani journalist who was banned and taken off air by his TV station after he criticized the military at a rally against growing attacks on journalists has offered an apology, saying he had no intention to defame the army. Hamid Mir took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying he apologized over his remarks before a journalists’ union that defended him since Geo News TV removed him as the host of a popular talk show “Capital Talk” on May 31. Journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse Pakistan’s military and its agencies of harassing and attacking journalists. Pakistan insists it supports freedom of speech.