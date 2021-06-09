Boston leadership tangled in series of scandals

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s leaders are scrambling to tamp down a series of political crises. The acting mayor just fired the new police commissioner, two school committee members quit after exchanging a series of racially charged text messages, the Boston Police Department is embroiled in an overtime fraud scandal, and on Beacon Hill, the governor is getting heat for hiring a veterans’ home administrator who had nearly 80 former military members die of COVID-19 under his watch. All the drama is playing out against a potentially historic election that could see Boston elect its first person of color or woman as mayor.