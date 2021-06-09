Children with disabilities in Dane County have their own ballpark

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Project organizers held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday evening to celebrate the opening of a specialized ballpark for children in Cottage Grove.

The ballpark was created for children with disabilities to have somewhere to play ball, something that founder Bill Schultz wasn't able to do as a kid who grew up with a disability.

"It allows them to feel included, accepted, builds their self confidence," Schultz said.

The field includes rubberized turf so children with wheelchairs, walkers, or difficulty walking can experience the game with the help of volunteers.

Opening Day is set for Tuesday, June 15 with games being played every Tuesday and Wednesday night at Bakken Park through July.