Crime spree suspect arrested in Rock County

TOWN OF MAGNOLIA (WKOW) -- Rock County Sheriff's Department officials arrested a man Wednesday for a "crime spree," with potential charges ranging from armed robbery to a hit and run.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to a news release from the department, Bryan Burns, of Roscoe, Illinois, is in custody after crashing a stolen truck into a ditch following a string of crimes.

Burns allegedly broke into a home on N STH 104 on the afternoon of June 8, using a shotgun to destroy the lock and assaulting the two people inside.

"Deputies also discovered another vehicle at this address that had been stolen from an address that had been burglarized on W CTH A in the Town of Magnolia," the sheriff's department said in the news release.

From there, Burns was allegedly involved in a hit and run at S STH 140 and Larsen Road in the town of Bradford, and was shortly afterward involved in another crash in the town of Newark. A witness told deputies that a driver of one of the crashed vehicles stole a truck from a person who stopped to help anyone who had been injured.

Deputies located Burns at 7:53 p.m., with the stolen truck crashed in ditch at West State Line Road and South Nelson Road in Winnebago County, near the Illinois/Wisconsin border. Burns was transported to a local hospital.

Burns' court date has not yet been set.