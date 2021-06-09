DEA: Companies had ‘systematic failure’ in monitoring pills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A retired high-ranking official with the Drug Enforcement Administration has testified that three large opioid distributors had a “systematic failure” in monitoring suspicious pill orders. Joe Rannazzisi led the Office of Diversion Control for the DEA from 2006 to 2015. The Herald-Dispatch reports he testified Tuesday in Charleston in a landmark civil case brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington that accuses AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic. Rannazzisi said the companies didn’t report suspicious orders due to a failure with their monitoring systems. The companies blame the epidemic on poor communication and pill quotes set by the DEA as well as increasing prescriptions.