Driver’s ed instructors worried about proposal to drop driver’s test

MADISON (WKOW) -- New drivers may no longer have to be tested behind the wheel to get their license, under a new proposal from Gov. Tony Evers.

Right now, teenage drivers have to finish a driver's education course that includes 30 hours of behind the wheel practice. Then, they take a driver's test with the DMV.

For the past year though, because of the pandemic, the state has been testing a waiver process that allows students to skip that test.

From May 2020 to April 2021, the Associated Press reports 48,100 drivers got their license through this waiver program. Now, state officials want to make this a permanent option.

Teenagers would still need to prove they've finished a driver's ed course.

Mad Area Driving School owner Jim Kapinus says at least 85 percent of students are able to pass the test after their course, but he worries what the waiver would mean for those who aren't ready.

"There's probably about 10% of the students that really should not be going on, getting their license without the test," he said. "So, that's where I really feel there should be some type of check in there, to find out which ones are doing well and which ones really need more work."

Kapinus suggests using driver's ed scores on different lessons as a measure for DMV officials to decide whether a student should pass or fail.

The waiver puts the parent in the driver's seat, to determine whether a teenager is ready based on their course scores. They have to sign off on the waiver, before the DMV will give out a license.

Four Lakes Driving School's John Hudson agrees the waiver process raises some concerns, though instructors say the past year has gone better than expected. Hudson tells 27 News he's hoping if it becomes permanent, that students will remain motivated to practice safe driving without a test.

The Joint Finance Committee passed the proposal on Tuesday to allow waivers for next year. But, it's part of the state budget and the full Legislature needs to still vote on it. That vote is likely to come later this month, followed by the governor's final approval.