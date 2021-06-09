Edmunds: Consider leasing when new car prices soar

New and used car prices remain high as a global semiconductor chip shortage, combined with increased consumer demand, has caused a shortage of vehicles on dealer lots. The situation is expected to last many months, making it hard on people who are in need of a car today. Leasing a car now provides a number of advantages over a traditional financed purchase. To start with, you don’t have to put as much money down. Additionally, the monthly payments are lower compared to those you’d have to make for the same vehicle but with a loan.