Former Dane County youth soccer coach arrested in Texas, accused of crime in Wisconsin

AUSTIN (WKOW) -- A former Dane County youth soccer coach was arrested in Texas Tuesday on the tentative charge of being a fugitive from Wisconsin.



A Williamson County, Texas jail official says Daniel Gildea is in custody with no bail.



Sources with knowledge of this investigation tell 27 News Gildea was charged in Dane County Monday in a felony, sensitive crime case. In a rare step, the criminal complaint against Gildea was sealed by Dane County Judge Juan Colas.



Records show Gildea was a youth soccer coach for Oregon's Soccer Association from July 2008 to November 2014.



Gildea is currently a youth soccer coach with Sting Soccer Club in Austin.



Gildea is also prominent on social media with videos of soccer training, tricks and techniques with more than 160,000 Instagram followers.



It is not known when Gildea will appear in a Texas court in connection with proposed extradition to Wisconsin.



Officials with the Dane County District Attorney's Office were unavailable for comment on Gildea's case Wednesday night.