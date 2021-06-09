Fort Atkinson man competes in World Bricklaying Championship

LAS VEGAS (WKOW) -- A Fort Atkinson Business owner competed for the chance to claim the title of "World's Best Bricklayer" at the 2021 SPEC MIX BRICKAYER 500 World Championship Wednesday.

Jake Brock was one of 21 masons battling to be best-of-the-best in the competition regularly referred to as the "Super Bowl of Masonry."

Along with his mason tender, Nick Miller, the duo qualified for the championship after winning the Wisconsin Regional Series in Fond du Lac, earlier this year. Brock qualified for the World Championship after laying 502 bricks in only one hour.

Unfortunately he lost to another competitor who laid 678 bricks.