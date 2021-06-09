French non-fiction author Carrere wins top Spanish award

MADRID (AP) — French author Emmanuel Carrere, popular for his non-fiction books written in a high literary vein, has been granted this year’s Princess of Asturias Literature Award. The award is one of the eight prestigious prizes by a foundation named after the heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor. The jury said that Carrere, who is 63, was chosen because of the ability of his works to straddle between reality and fiction. In the year 2000, Carrere abandoned a previous career in fiction and began to write stories narrating his own experience or the real lives of others. The author has also produced work as a screenwriter and maker of films and documentaries.