Germany: Delay for CureVac shot won’t hurt vaccine campaign

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have downplayed the possible impact on the country’s coronavirus vaccine campaign after reports that the shot being developed by local company CureVac could face delays getting regulatory approval. German news agency dpa quoted a regional health official in Baden-Wuerttemberg state, where CureVac is based, saying Tuesday that there were “complications” with the company’s clinical trials. But a spokesman for the Health Ministry said Wednesday that CureVac “isn’t really relevant for the current vaccination campaign.” The Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper reported that CureVac’s late-stage clinical trial has suffered from a lack of infections in the control group. It quoted a CureVac spokeswoman saying the company hopes to submit data to regulators by the end of June.