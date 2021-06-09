Heat wave continues, but relief is in the extended forecast!

MADISON (WKOW) - After getting to 90° Tuesday for the second time this year, we have many more 90s to go in the forecast.

Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90° again. We can see a stray pop-up afternoon or evening storm, but most, unfortunately, will stay rain-free.



Winds off of Lake Michigan will stabilize our region, pushing the limited storm chance to the west and southside of the state.

However, we could really use the rain. We're experiencing a moderate to serious drought across the WKOW area.

Precipitation totals are nearly half of normal through this time of year.

Tonight is mostly clear, muggy and mild in the mid 60s.

We get to the low 90s Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Low 90s again on Friday with storm chances returning Friday night.



A few more storms are possible on Saturday with temps in the upper 80s and humidity levels falling by late-day along the front bringing the rain chance.



Sunday will have much lower levels of humidity, but it'll still be hot in the upper 80s with full sunshine.



Mostly sunny and milder on Monday in the low 80s with high temps slipping to the upper 70s Tuesday.