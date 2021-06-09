In Mexico, influencer helps win husband state governorship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The winner of the election triumphed largely thanks to his glamorous but off-message social media influencer wife. The loser saw her chances fade after video emerged of her in a coaching session with NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere. It sounds like an election that could have happened in California, but it was the governorship race in Mexico’s northern border state of Nuevo Leon that proved the most revelatory of Sunday’s congressional, state and local races. The apparent winner of the race is 33-year-old Samuel Garcia, who is a baby-faced former senator whose blond wife, influencer Mariana Rodríguez, is better known for posting videos of herself giving makeup tutorials.