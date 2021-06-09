Jackpot: New archives will preserve history of game shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — It’s a jackpot for game show fans. The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester on Wednesday announced the creation of the National Archives of Game Show History. The archives will compile scripts, props, set designs and other materials from game shows over the years. The project is co-founded by television producers Howard Blumenthal of “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?” and Bob Boden of “Funny You Should Ask.” The Strong museum says the game show archives are a natural fit for a museum that preserves the history of play. The materials will be displayed at the museum and in traveling exhibitions.