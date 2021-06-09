Joseph Green ruled competent, will stand trial for sister’s murder

MADISON (WKOW) -- After courts ruled him unfit to stand trial in 2020, Joseph Green was found to be competent at a hearing Wednesday, and he will face charges for allegedly murdering his sister in 2019.

Green was first arrested on Christmas Eve 2019, after he called 911 to say his sister needed an ambulance. Authorities arrived to find Sheila Green had been shot 15 times.

He was first ruled incompetent in February 2020, although the new ruling will keep him committed to Mendota Mental Health so he can be properly treated and medicated.

Green has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his sister's death.