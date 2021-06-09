Journalists demanding more action against online harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — The recent firing of Associated Press reporter Emily Wilder for violating social media policies has unexpectedly turned attention to the flip side of social media engagement — the abuse that many journalists face routinely. For several AP staff members who spoke up in internal meeting, the incident and their own experiences made them question whether the company has their back if they’re attacked online. The New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz has recently publicized the toll harassment has taken on her life. It’s a problem not unique to journalism. And it has been getting worse. Some in the news industry hope renewed attention can result in concrete efforts to combat the problem.