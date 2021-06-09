Local agencies respond to boat taking on water in Lake Mendota; no confirmed injuries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several area first responders went out on Lake Mendota Wednesday afternoon when a boat suffered a mechanical failure and began to take on water.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the call first came in at 3:22, with Dane County Sheriff lake patrol, Madison Fire, Maple Bluff Fire and McFarland Fire all responding to the scene.

The boat encountered mechanical issues near Mazanet Marina. The first call said there were five people on the boat, and at this time there are no reported injuries.

Crews had just reached the boat while 27 News was speaking with a dispatcher.

This is a developing story.