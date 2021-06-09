Madison police investigating armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison Police are investigating an armed robbery late Monday night, according to an incident report.

The report states officers were called Monday to the 400 block of W. Gorham Street at approximately 11:45 p.m.

The victim told police they were getting out of their vehicle in a private parking lot when 3 people walked up to them. Police said two of the suspects were displaying firearms.

The suspects then stole the victim's property, although the report did not specify what was stolen.

If you have information related to this case, you're encouraged to call MPD at 608-255-2345. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or visiting p3tips.com.