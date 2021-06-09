Man dies while helping rescue 2 children in Minnesota river

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 31-year-old man who along with a group of bystanders came to the rescue of two young children struggling to stay afloat in a northeastern Minnesota river has died. The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday on the St. Louis River near Boy Scout Landing in Duluth. Police say Kevin Ingles, of Superior, Wisconsin, attempted to save the children from the water and did not resurface. The body of Ingles was recovered after a more than three-hour search.