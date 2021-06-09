Man sentenced to death for murder of Nebraska store clerk

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A man who admitting to killing and dismembering a Nebraska hardware store clerk in 2017 has been sentenced to death. Aubrey Trail was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of Sydney Loofe. A three-judge panel sentenced Trail on Wednesday. Loofe’s family left the Saline County Courthouse after sentencing without taking questions. Prosecutors say Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, planned to kill someone before Boswell met the 24-year-old Loofe on the dating app Tinder and lured her to them. Loofe’s body parts were found in garbage bags, cut into 14 pieces and left in ditches along country roads in Clay County.