Miracle League of Dane County is ready to help kids with disabilities play ball

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- It's a project years in the making and now the Miracle League of Dane County is ready to help children with disabilities play ball.

Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m., the group is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free community open house to show off the state-of-the-art field at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove.

The field has rubberized turf so children with wheelchairs, walkers, or difficulty walking can experience the game with the help of volunteers.

Founder and Executive Director Bill Schultz and organizer Greg Sweeny appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about all that went into getting a league started in southern Wisconsin.

Schultz, who has a disability, said he was inspired when he learned about the Miracle League while watching TV in 2018.

"My wife just looked at me and said, You are getting kind of emotional about this," he remembered. "And I said, Well, that was my dream. And I'd love to possibly make this a dream of other kids with disabilities to give them the opportunity to play the game of baseball."

95 kids are signed up to play baseball this summer and 160 community members are volunteering to make it happen.

