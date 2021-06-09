Nets’ Harden to miss Game 3 vs Bucks with hamstring injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s James Harden will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals because of the right hamstring injury that forced him out of the series opener. Harden left 43 seconds into that game with tightness but the Nets haven’t missed him, taking a 2-0 lead over the Bucks. Game 3 is Thursday in Milwaukee. Harden missed 20 of 21 games late in the season because of the hamstring, after it was strained after he first experienced tightness. Coach Steve Nash says the All-Star guard is progressing and he was optimistic for his return. There is no timetable for that.