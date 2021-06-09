Newspaper gunman weighed ‘Timothy McVeigh-style’ attack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys say the man who killed five people at a newspaper in Maryland told a state psychiatrist he wanted to destroy a building “Timothy McVeigh-style” and that there was “no defense” for the crimes he committed. Lawyers argued over redactions in psychiatric reports on Wednesday during a pretrial hearing for Jarrod Ramos. Judge Michael Wachs denied a request to redact Ramos’ comment about having no defense for his crimes. Lawyers also say Ramos studied books on mass shootings and police response times.