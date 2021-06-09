No Cheers: Tokyo Olympic Village considering ban on alcohol

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic Village has traditionally been a fun place to be with thousands of athletes and staff. But not at the Tokyo Olympics. It’s not clear if alcohol will be allowed in the village and organizers say they have yet to decide on a policy. Organizers say athletes and almost everyone else coming in will have to consent to be monitored by GPS through their smartphones. Chief executive officer Toshiro Muto says this includes media, broadcasters and even athletes. This is to limit the movement of everyone when the delayed Olympics open on July 23.