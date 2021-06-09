Packers sign former Cardinals linebacker De’Vondre Campbell

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have added a veteran presence at inside linebacker by signing De’Vondre Campbell. The 27-year-old Campbell comes to Green Bay after starting all 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season and posting 99 tackles, including 69 solos. Campbell previously spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. They selected him out of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Campbell recorded two sacks and seven tackles for loss last season.