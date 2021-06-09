Pandemic shows risk of obesity, and challenge of weight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials have warned since early on in the pandemic that obesity and related conditions such as diabetes were risk factors for severe COVID-19. It was another reminder of the health issues that often come with obesity — as well as of how difficult sustained weight loss can be. Even faced with such risks, it’s not clear how many people were motivated to get healthier during the pandemic. Some benefitted from having greater control over what they ate and more time to exercise, while others moved less and ate more. The changes underscore how environment can affect a person’s health and weight, experts say.