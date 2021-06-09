Partial Solar Eclipse – when to see the event across southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - Those looking to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse will want to get up bright and early.

The process will begin as early as 3:53am however, it won't be visible until the sun begins to rise; those looking to catch the early morning partial eclipse will want to turn their attention to the northeast around 5:20am. That's when the eclipse will be at its max where 35% of the sun will be covered.

The entire eclipse should last only 20 or so minutes. Though this will not be a total solar eclipse, those looking to catch the event should remember to not look directly into the sun.

Not only will parts of the United States will see the early morning partial eclipse, parts of Russia, Canada and Greenland will also see this event.