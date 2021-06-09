Salvation Army of Dane County hosts socially distanced Tin Cup lunch

MADISON (WKOW) — After being forced to change plans because of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Dane County hosted a socially distanced fundraiser Wednesday.

The nonprofit held its annual Tin Cup lunch. Participants were distanced for the luncheon, and other people tuned in online.

Families shared their stories of overcoming adversity and how the Salvation Army helped them move forward. Steve Heck, Director of Operations & Development, says the pandemic has made things more difficult, but the Tin Cup Lunch can help them get back on track.

"It's tough, because our expenses were much higher," said Heck. "We had to, you know, change a lot of the ways we did things from how we serve meals, individual packets, all those things cost a lot more money to do it."

27 News’ Jennifer Kliese emceed the lunch. WKOW is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army.