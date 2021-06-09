Suspect arrested after string of crimes in Rock County, including car thefts

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A suspect was arrested following a report of a hit and run and string of car thefts, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday about a hit and run that happened on State Highway 140 in Bradford township. The suspect vehicle, reported stolen from Walworth County, was last seen speeding westbound on East US Highway 14.

At about 6:30 p.m. deputies were called to respond to an "unwanted subject" and shortly after that, they were dispatched to a crash in Newark township.

Authorities said the suspect then stole another vehicle and fled the scene, eventually crashing into a ditch in Winnebago County, Illinois.

The suspect was taken into custody in a nearby field.

As the investigation continues, deputies have discovered a string of crimes all involving the same suspect.