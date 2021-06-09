Heat continues, lack of rain continues as well

MADISON (WKOW) - Spotty showers or an occasional storm will be possible.. but drought busting rains aren't in the forecast.

Unfortunately, though areas have seen spotty showers and storms over the last few days... moderate and severe drought conditions persist across parts of southern Wisconsin.

There will be another chance for an isolated shower/storm to end Wednesday then again on Friday but with no organized low pressure systems forecast to moved through the area, the likelihood will be low.

A cold front sliding through the Dakotas will bring the area the best chance for showers/storms Friday night into Saturday.

Which means that there'll be plenty of time to get out on the water, but make sure that if an isolated shower/storm develops where you are, get off the water to stay safe.