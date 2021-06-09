US deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid COVID

US deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid COVIDNew
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. saw remarkable increases in the death rates for heart disease, diabetes and some other common killers last year. And experts believe a main reason may be that many people who suffered dangerous symptoms made the lethal mistake of staying away from the hospital for fear of catching the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week posted new 2020 information on a number of causes of death.