UW announces new service for student-athletes to profit off their work

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the debate over paying college athletes rages on, UW-Madison announced Wednesday that they will provide a new resource for student-athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness.

According to a news release from the athletic department, they will provide YouDub to all student-athletes, a program developed in a partnership with athlete marketing firm Opendorse. According to new athletic director Chris McIntosh, YouDub will provide student-athletes with all necessary resources to earn money off of their work.

"Partnering our outstanding staff with Opendorse, the industry leader, provides our student-athletes with tremendous educational and brand-building resources to grow their opportunities and maximize their potential in terms of NIL," McIntosh said in the release.

NIL, or name, image and likeness rights, have been a hotly debated issue for years in the NCAA. Once Wisconsin student athletes have the right to profit off of their work, the new platform will provide a litany of resources.

According to the release, student-athletes will have access to Opendorse Ready and Opendorse Social, which will provide them with consultants, courses and other resources to promote their brand.

"The program's commitment to build a program with a foundation of industry-proven products and resources will benefit Badger student-athletes for years to come. We're proud to align with another program that puts athletes at its center, with a clear commitment to support and educate them as they embark on the new era," Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said in the release.