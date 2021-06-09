VIDEO: Teachers union sues Madison school district over teacher contracts

MADISON (WKOW) - The teachers union representing educators in the Madison Metropolitan School District is suing the district over language in teacher contracts.

Madison Teachers Incorporated, the name of the MMSD educator union, announced the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon.

The union says contracts were issued by the May 15 deadline, but they contain "inconsistent and contradictory terms defining salaries." They said contracts must lay out an employee's salary for the 2021-2022 school year.

"(I)n one place the contracts say the employees will be paid their current salary, and in another place they include scheduled pay increases," MTI stated in a press release. "It is hoped that the court will declare that the contracts provide for the scheduled pay increases, which were previously adopted and authorized by the School Board."

MTI says its team has tried to work with the district to get the contracts corrected. They say the efforts included numerous meetings and a formal grievance filed.

"Like so many of us, educators, including MTI members, have experienced the most trying year in memory," MTI stated. "During the 2020-21 school year, they taught and supported the children of the District first in community centers, virtually, and then pivoted to hybrid and in-person learning, even before vaccines against COVID-19 were available to most of them."

MTI is also claiming school administrators "have engaged in communications perceived by the union to be aimed at disrupting relationships between the union and its members." The union said, for example, the district issued a second round of contracts with new language already rejected by MTI.

“To send out contracts that were not agreed upon by both sides highlights that lack of collaboration," MTI President Michael Jones said. "The District’s failure to address and resolve the contradictions within the issued contracts, which leaves educators uncertain about what they are being offered in compensation for the upcoming school year, sows more uncertainty after a year of constant trauma and unrest.”

MTI says it represents over 3,900 employees in the district.