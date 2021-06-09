Wisconsin at risk of losing $2.3 billion for K-12 schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new memo from the Legislature’s budget office says Wisconsin is at risk of losing $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money for K-12 schools. That’s more than the $1.5 billion originally thought to be in jeopardy. The money is at risk because Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget committee have not committed enough new state money for schools to meet federal requirements to qualify for the additional money. Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach says the higher estimate of what’s at risk should motivate Republicans to spend more. Republican leaders have said they’re confident that either the federal rules will change or more money will be allocated to meet the requirement