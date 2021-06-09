Wisconsin Republicans seek to shield state gun owners

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Future federal laws that would ban or restrict the use of guns could not be enforced in Wisconsin under a Republican-backed bill up for Assembly approval.

The bill up for a vote Wednesday is part of a national wave of similar proposals intended to resist new gun control measures.

The bills in Wisconsin and other states are a reaction from Republicans to a push from President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress to tighten gun control laws.

Many previous GOP state efforts to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional.

The Wisconsin bill would also likely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.