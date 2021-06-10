Activists: Syrian gov’t shelling of rebel enclave kills 11

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists and rescuers say government forces have shelled villages in the last rebel holdout in the country’s northwest, killing at least 11 people and sending hundreds fleeing. Thursday’s shelling hit a residential area in Ablin, a village in Idlib province where opposition fighters and militants still hold territories. Rescue workers known as White Helmets who operate in opposition-held areas said a mother and her child and nine others were killed in the village where at least 10 shells landed. A statement from the White Helmets says at least six others were injured in the same village, while nearly 40 shells fell in nearby villages.