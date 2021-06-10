American plans orders for small, electric-powered aircraft

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines says it will invest in a company that’s working on a small, electric-powered aircraft that could someday carry people from city centers to airports by taking off and landing vertically like helicopters. American said Thursday that it plans to invest $25 million in U.K-based Vertical Aerospace, which plans to sell stock to the public later this year. American values a “pre-order” for up to 250 vertical aircraft at $1 billion. Vertical Aerospace says it’s developing a four-passenger electric aircraft and hopes to conduct its first test flight later this year.