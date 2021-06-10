AP source: College Football Playoff mulls 12-team format
(AP) - The College Football Playoff would expand from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions, under a proposal that will be considered next week.
A person familiar with the announcement tells The Associated Press that a 12-team playoff would include the six highest-ranked conference champions in major college football, plus six at-large selections.
The CFP's surprising disclosure comes a week ahead of the planned presentation to CFP officials in Chicago.
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer