At least one injured after Fitchburg crash

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police, fire and EMS responded to the scene of a crash Thursday evening, with at least one person injured.

According to Dane County Communications, dispatch first received the call at 5:59 p.m. reporting a multi-car crash with injuries. The crash took place near the intersection of Greenway Crossing and Coho Street.

At least two cars are involved in the crash, although there is not currently any confirmed information on the number of people involved or injured.

This is a developing story.