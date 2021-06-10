Biden to lay out vax donations, urge world leaders to join

MAWGAN PORTH, England (AP) — One year ago, the U.S. was the deadliest hotspot of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the cancellation of the Group of Seven summit. Now, the U.S. is a model for how to successfully emerge from the pandemic. In a speech on the eve of this year’s G-7 summit in England, Biden on Thursday will discuss plans for the U.S. to donate 500 million vaccine doses around the globe. The U.S. has faced mounting pressure to outline its plan to share vaccines with the rest of the world, especially as demand for shots in the U.S. has dropped precipitously in recent weeks.